Turkey Tests Russian Missile Defences Despite US Threats

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:25 PM

Turkey tests Russian missile defences despite US threats

Turkey began testing on Monday its Russian missile defence system, local media reported, despite repeated calls from the United States that it could lead to sanctions

Planes, including F-16 fighter jets, circled the Murted military base in Ankara province to test the newly acquired S-400 system and train Turkish operators, news agency DHA reported.

Planes, including F-16 fighter jets, circled the Murted military base in Ankara province to test the newly acquired S-400 system and train Turkish operators, news agency DHA reported.

Turkey's acquisition of the S-400 in July was met with consternation by its NATO allies.

The US argues there is a risk that sensitive technological information could be leaked if it is used alongside Western equipment such as the new F-35 jet.

Turkey has ordered 100 F-35s and its defence industry was part of the supply chain for the new jet, until it was kicked off the programme due to the S-400 purchase.

