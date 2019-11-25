Turkey Tests Russian Missile Defences Despite US Threats
Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:25 PM
Turkey began testing on Monday its Russian missile defence system, local media reported, despite repeated calls from the United States that it could lead to sanctions
Planes, including F-16 fighter jets, circled the Murted military base in Ankara province to test the newly acquired S-400 system and train Turkish operators, news agency DHA reported.
Turkey's acquisition of the S-400 in July was met with consternation by its NATO allies.
The US argues there is a risk that sensitive technological information could be leaked if it is used alongside Western equipment such as the new F-35 jet.
Turkey has ordered 100 F-35s and its defence industry was part of the supply chain for the new jet, until it was kicked off the programme due to the S-400 purchase.