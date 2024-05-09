Open Menu

Turkey Therapy Dogs Join Istanbul Airport Staff

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Turkey therapy dogs join Istanbul Airport staff

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Six-year-old Kuki and one-and-a-half-year old Alita recently joined the staff of Istanbul Airport, one of the busiest in the world, with a mission to provide solace for stressed travellers.

At international departures just before passport control, the two dogs welcome passengers, some who are in a hurry, some feeling the tug of anxiety and some hanging around to say good-bye to loved ones.

Ali Bahtiyari, who was travelling outside his native Iran for the first time, was amazed as soon as he saw Kuki -- a playful, dark brown Lagotto Romagnolo breed with thick curly fur, and Alita -- a black and white Border Collie with expressive eyes.

"I've been in Istanbul for three to four days.

I walked a lot. I was physically exhausted. But seeing these dogs here produced too much endorphin. I'm not tired at all," the 31-year-old said, petting the two dogs before catching his flight back to Tehran.

"It's a really good scene and it's really nice to pet these dogs. I'm so happy that they are here."

The two dogs -- part of five-member team -- and their handlers have for past two months been roaming certain spots, mingling with passengers awaiting flights at the mega airport, a global hub that served more than 76 million passengers last year.

"We implemented the therapy dog project to provide our guests with a better flight experience and to reduce any flight stress," Volkan Arslan, a vet who is coordinating the project, told AFP.

Related Topics

World Iran Arslan Nice Tehran Istanbul Hub Border All Million Airport

Recent Stories

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

24 minutes ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

3 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

12 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

12 hours ago
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper ..

Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry

12 hours ago
 Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability ..

Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms

12 hours ago
 N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neigh ..

N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours

12 hours ago
 Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with ..

Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing

12 hours ago
 Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid ..

Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown

12 hours ago
 Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Gam ..

Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Games

12 hours ago

More Stories From World