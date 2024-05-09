Turkey therapy dogs join Istanbul Airport staff

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Six-year-old Kuki and one-and-a-half-year old Alita recently joined the staff of Istanbul Airport, one of the busiest in the world, with a mission to provide solace for stressed travellers.

At international departures just before passport control, the two dogs welcome passengers, some who are in a hurry, some feeling the tug of anxiety and some hanging around to say good-bye to loved ones.

Ali Bahtiyari, who was travelling outside his native Iran for the first time, was amazed as soon as he saw Kuki -- a playful, dark brown Lagotto Romagnolo breed with thick curly fur, and Alita -- a black and white Border Collie with expressive eyes.

"I've been in Istanbul for three to four days.

I walked a lot. I was physically exhausted. But seeing these dogs here produced too much endorphin. I'm not tired at all," the 31-year-old said, petting the two dogs before catching his flight back to Tehran.

"It's a really good scene and it's really nice to pet these dogs. I'm so happy that they are here."

The two dogs -- part of five-member team -- and their handlers have for past two months been roaming certain spots, mingling with passengers awaiting flights at the mega airport, a global hub that served more than 76 million passengers last year.

"We implemented the therapy dog project to provide our guests with a better flight experience and to reduce any flight stress," Volkan Arslan, a vet who is coordinating the project, told AFP.