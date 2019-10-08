UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Act Regardless Of US Threats Over Syria Offensive - Vice President

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:38 PM

Turkey to Act Regardless of US Threats Over Syria Offensive - Vice President

Turkey will not heed to threats by US President Donald Trump regarding its planned operation in the northwest Syria, country's Vice President Fuat Oktay said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Turkey will not heed to threats by US President Donald Trump regarding its planned operation in the northwest Syria, country's Vice President Fuat Oktay said Tuesday.

Trump threatened in a recent tweet to "totally destroy and obliterate" the economy of Turkey if Ankara does something he considers something "to be off limits." Turkey is planning to mount a military offensive against US-allied Kurdish fighters in Syria and to create a safe zone in Northern Syria. Since 2016 Turkey has helped more than 400.

000 Syrians to go back home to western Syria and now intends to resettle 2 more million.

"Turkey sets its own way when it comes to Turkey's national security as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed," Fuat Oktay said as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Turkey will not tolerate creation of "a terror corridor and a terror state at its border, regardless of the costs," Oktay added.

The Turkish Defense Ministry tweeted Tuesday that all the preparations for the operation were complete and the offensive might begin at any moment.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Threatened Trump Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Border 2016 All Million

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan highlights Kashmir issue ..

1 minute ago

Gargash receives Sudanese FM

40 minutes ago

Results of Afghan Presidential Race May Be Announc ..

1 minute ago

Jailed Tunisian Presidential Candidate Karoui Refu ..

1 minute ago

Strong democracy bringing political, economical st ..

1 minute ago

England launch action plan to boost women's cricke ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.