Turkey to Act Regardless of US Threats Over Syria Offensive - Vice President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Turkey will not heed to threats by US President Donald Trump regarding its planned operation in the northwest Syria , country's Vice President Fuat Oktay said Tuesday.

Trump threatened in a recent tweet to "totally destroy and obliterate" the economy of Turkey if Ankara does something he considers something "to be off limits." Turkey is planning to mount a military offensive against US-allied Kurdish fighters in Syria and to create a safe zone in Northern Syria. Since 2016 Turkey has helped more than 400.

000 Syrians to go back home to western Syria and now intends to resettle 2 more million.

"Turkey sets its own way when it comes to Turkey's national security as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed," Fuat Oktay said as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Turkey will not tolerate creation of "a terror corridor and a terror state at its border, regardless of the costs," Oktay added.

The Turkish Defense Ministry tweeted Tuesday that all the preparations for the operation were complete and the offensive might begin at any moment.