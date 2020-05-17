UrduPoint.com
Turkey To Allow Citizens Of 31 States To Arrive For Treatment Starting Wednesday - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 12:32 AM

Turkey will allow citizens of 31 countries, including Russia, to enter the country for undergoing medical treatment starting on Wednesday, the Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Turkey will allow citizens of 31 countries, including Russia, to enter the country for undergoing medical treatment starting on Wednesday, the Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday.

The decision follows the government's other moves to lift its coronavirus-fueled restrictions.

The other countries affected by it include the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Kazakhstan, Greece and Azerbaijan.

Patients will be able to receive treatment from specialists in various medical areas, including orthopedics, oncology, brain surgery, general and pediatric surgery.

However, only patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 will be eligible for crossing the Turkish border.

Though Turkey has already made steps to reopen the economy, earlier this week, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan introduced a four-day curfew in 31 provinces, starting on Saturday amid the continuing coronavirus outbreak.

