Turkey To Appoint Ambassador To Israel Soon - Erdogan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 12:33 AM

Turkey to Appoint Ambassador to Israel Soon - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid that he would soon appoint a new country's ambassador to Israel

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid that he would soon appoint a new country's ambassador to Israel.

Earlier Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced that Turkey had decided to restore diplomatic relations and appoint an ambassador to Israel.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held telephone talks with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. During the talks, Turkish-Israeli relations and regional issues were discussed.

President Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the development of Turkish-Israeli relations within the framework agreed during the visits of Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid to Turkey. Referring to the decision to appoint a new ambassador, President Erdogan said he would take the necessary steps to appoint a new ambassador as soon as possible. President Erdogan expressed support for the development of cooperation and dialogue between Turkey and Israel based on mutual respect," Erdogan's office said in a statement.

