Turkey to Ask US to Extradite Kurdish-Led Syrian Democratic Forces Leader Abdi - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had instructed the Justice Ministry to draft an extradition request for Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to the United States.

Ankara sees the Syrian Kurdish-led forces affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey. On October 9, Ankara launched a military operation in northern Syria against the Kurdish militia and terrorists of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia). Earlier this week, media reported that Mazloum might soon visit the United States, the SDF's long-time ally in the fight against IS.

"The terrorist called Mazloum is wanted here. The United States should hand him over to us. I instructed the justice minister [Abdulhamit Gul] to prepare a request on extraditing terrorist Mazloum from the United States," Erdogan said live on the TRT tv channel on Thursday.

The president added he had expressed his resentment to US President Donald Trump over the latter being in correspondence with Abdi. Erdogan also expressed disappointment over the fact that his US counterpart attached one of the letters he received from the Kurdish commander to his infamous letter to the Turkish president, where he wrote "don't be a fool" to Erdogan over the northern Syria operation.

The Turkish leader also reaffirmed his plans to visit the United States at Trump's request on November 13.

Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria followed the US' withdrawal from the area, which was met with criticism from the Kurdish-led forces who had enjoyed the US support. Still, the United States has expressed opposition to the Turkish operation despite accusations it was not doing enough to protect its ally in the anti-terrorist fighting.