Turkey To Be Ready To Use Russia's S-400 Air Defense Systems By June 2020 - Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:05 PM

Turkey to Be Ready to Use Russia's S-400 Air Defense Systems by June 2020 - Official

Turkey will be ready to use the S-400 air defense systems that it has purchased from Russia by June 2020, Ismail Demir, the Turkish undersecretary for Defense Industries, said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Turkey will be ready to use the S-400 air defense systems that it has purchased from Russia by June 2020, Ismail Demir, the Turkish undersecretary for Defense Industries, said on Wednesday.

"Most S-400 systems will be ready [for operation] by the end of the year. By June [2020], all the systems will be fully ready for operation, when training and other activities are completed," Demir said, as aired by Anaber broadcaster.

"Turkey is no longer a client but a partner ... We are against purely purchasing [Russian weapons], we want to engage in production," Demir added.

