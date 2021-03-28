Turkey to Begin Vaccinating People Over 60, Risk Groups - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Sun 28th March 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) Turkey will start vaccinating people over the age of 60 and those with underlying health conditions as the numbers of daily infections start to rise, local media reported citing the minister of health, Fahrettin Koca.

The partners of those aged over 60 will also be eligible for a COVID-19 jab, Hurriyet Daily news reported, citing Koca.

On March 18, Turkey reportedly completed its program for vaccination of people over 65 and health workers.

Turkey began vaccination in January with the CoronaVac vaccine made by the Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac.

Earlier this week, the country received 1.4 million doses of the US-German Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

The country has a good track record on protecting senior citizens, as less than 10 percent of coronavirus-related deaths in Turkey happened in nursing homes, compared to 50 or more percent in other countries, the newspaper reported, citing the director of services for the disabled and elderly.

