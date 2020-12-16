Turkey to Boost Defense Industry Production in Light of US Sanctions - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that his country would boost its defense industry production in light of Washington's sanctions over the purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems, also noting that the restrictions are qualified as an attack on the national sovereignty

"Until now, the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act was not implemented against anyone, except us, a NATO country. What kind of alliance is it? What is this based on? Turkey has purchased Russia's S-400.

Has not Turkey asked you to supply antiaircraft warfare? This decision is an attack on our sovereignty, and a pressure instrument," Erdogan said in an address he delivered in Ankara.

Turkey has invited the US many times to establish a working group to settle differences over the S-400 purchase, the president recalled.

"After yesterday's decision, we will work two times harder to boost our own defense production," Erdogan said.