Turkey To Bring Back Weekend Curfews After Virus Deaths Rise - Erdogan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Turkey to Bring Back Weekend Curfews After Virus Deaths Rise - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday announced the return of nightly curfews in the majority of provinces over the weekend.

"A rise in coronavirus deaths led us to reconsider the existing safety measures. Fifty-eight provinces, home to 80 percent of the population, were again deemed high-risk areas. A curfew will be reimposed on Saturday and Sunday," he told a news briefing.

Turkey's daily death toll broke the 150 mark last Thursday for the first time in two months. It reported more than 30,000 daily infections on Saturday, the highest number since December.

Ankara, Istanbul, Antalya and Izmir are among high-risk cities. A curfew will continue on weekdays from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Restaurants and cafes will be allowed to operate at a 50 percent capacity during regular times and offer takeaways during curfews.

More Stories From World

