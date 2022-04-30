Turkey to Build 100,000 Prefabricated Houses in Syria for Refugees - President

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Turkey intends to build 100,000 prefabricated houses in northern Syria to accommodate Syrian refugees, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday

"First of all, our goal is to build here (in northern Syria) 100,000 prefabricated houses. We have a goal.

Let those who came from Turkey be resettled there first. At the moment, we have built about 60,000 houses," Erdogan told reporters after returning from Saudi Arabia.

The Syrian war has been going on since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting against different insurgent groups. The ongoing conflict forced millions of Syrians to flee to other countries for safety.

