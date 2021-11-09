UrduPoint.com

Turkey To Build 2 More Nuclear Power Plants As Rosatom Project Nears Completion - Erdogan

Turkey intends to build two more nuclear power plants after the construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant with Russia's Rosatom, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday

"Having visited the Akkuyu NPP, I was able to personally see the situation with nuclear energy in our country. Work at the station continues. After Akkuyu, we will start work on the second and even on the third nuclear power plant," Erdogan said at the opening ceremony of the Energy Market Regulation Institute in Ankara.

Erdogan also expressed full commitment to making nuclear energy available for the country, despite the criticism drawn under the pretext of protecting the environment.

"Akkuyu will not only eliminate the electricity shortage but also contribute to our efforts to prevent climate change," Erdogan added.

The Akkuyu NPP was inaugurated in April 2018 to become the first nuclear power plant built in Turkey. The plant will feature four power units equipped with Russian-designed generation 3+ VVER reactors. The capacity of each power unit is up to 1,200 megawatts. The first unit is expected to be commissioned in 2023, while the remaining three will be connected to the grid by 2026.

