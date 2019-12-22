UrduPoint.com
Turkey To Build 6 Submarines Through 2027 - Erdogan

Sun 22nd December 2019 | 08:10 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Turkey will float out a new submarine every year starting in 2022 and will have a fleet of six subs in eight years, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"Starting 2022, the Turkish navy will receive a submarine every year. A total of six submarines will be built, the last one will be commissioned to the navy no later than 2027," he said during a visit to a shipyard.

Erdogan spoke at the floatout ceremony of the Piri Reis submarine in the northwestern port city of Golcuk. The sub is 224 feet long, weighs 1,850 tonnes and can carry a crew of 40, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

A second submarine, Hizir Reis, is being outfitted and is expected to be commissioned in 2022. All submarines will be equipped with missiles and torpedoes that can hit stationary targets on land.

