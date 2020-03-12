UrduPoint.com
Turkey To Build Drone Control Center In Erzurum To Fight Kurdish Militias - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:36 PM

Turkey to Build Drone Control Center in Erzurum to Fight Kurdish Militias - Reports

Turkey has begun building a base for drones in its eastern province of Erzurum to fight the rival Kurdish militia, Turkish media reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Turkey has begun building a base for drones in its eastern province of Erzurum to fight the rival Kurdish militia, Turkish media reported.

Ankara designates the Kurdistan Workers' Party and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (often referred to jointly as PKK/YPG) as a terrorist organization.

According to the Anadolu agency, the control center will be built in the Erzurum airport to lodge drones for shelling the PKK/YPG militia and their hideaways in eastern parts of Turkey.

The construction is reportedly not going to take long.

The PKK/YPG seek to establish a Kurdish autonomous state, including in parts of Turkey, an aspiration that expectedly has met a strong confrontation in Ankara and prompted anti-PKK raids by the Turkish security forces. The Turkish military also attack Kurdish forces in northern Iraq and it was the fight against the Kurdish terrorists that Ankara said was the reason of its military operation in northern Syria.

