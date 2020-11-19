UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Buy 10Mln Doses Of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine In Coming Days - Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 02:31 PM

Turkey to Buy 10Mln Doses of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine in Coming Days - Health Minister

Turkey will sign a contract in the coming days to purchase 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from the Chinese company SinoVac in December, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Turkey will sign a contract in the coming days to purchase 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from the Chinese company SinoVac in December, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday.

"We want to purchase at least 10 million doses of Chinese vaccine [against coronavirus] in December, the contract will be signed within one-two days. Negotiations are also underway with Pfizer, which can deliver up to 25 million doses of vaccines to Turkey," Koca said, as cited by the TRT state broadcaster.

The minister added that there are currently 16 vaccine candidates under development in Turkey.

Notably, in late September, China's Sinovac drugmaker announced that Turkey, along with Brazil and Indonesia would have access to CoronaVac vaccine at the same time as China, as it is undergoing the Phase 3 clinical trials in those countries.

Sinovac began the development of its vaccine in January. Phases 1 and 2 of clinical trials were held in April, the third is underway. The company expects the CoronaVac vaccine to enter markets by the end of 2020.

Related Topics

Turkey China Company Same Indonesia Brazil January April September December 2020 Market From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DC urges traders to sell quality edibles at fixed ..

23 seconds ago

Maas Says EU Leaders Could Discuss in December Pot ..

25 seconds ago

Capital city police utilize modern technology to c ..

29 seconds ago

Chinese Foreign Minister Likely to Visit South Kor ..

34 seconds ago

RIA Novosti Launches Multimedia Project on Anniver ..

3 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza be brought in ‘Bullet-proo ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.