Turkey To Change Position On NATO Expansion If Concerns Addressed - Erdogan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 12:18 AM

Turkey will do its part when it comes to the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden if issues that concern Ankara are addressed, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday

"I emphasize once again: those who support and protect terrorists must reconsider their illegal, arrogant stance, which they demonstrate towards us.

If we see concrete changes on the issues that concern us, let no one doubt that we will fulfill what is dependent on us," Erdogan said in his address to the nation.

