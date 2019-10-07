UrduPoint.com
Turkey To 'clean Up Terrorists' From Syria

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 01:07 PM

Istanbul, Oct 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday that Turkey would "clean up terrorists" in Syria following the US announcement that it would not oppose a Turkish operation against Kurdish militants.

"We are determined to ensure our country's existence and security by clearing terrorists from this region," Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.

Turkey has repeatedly threatened to launch a unilateral operation into northern Syria to push Kurdish militants back from its border and allow for the return of Syrian refugees.

"From the start of the Syria war, we have supported that country's territorial integrity and will continue to do so from now on," Cavusoglu wrote.

"We will contribute to bring serenity, peace and stability to Syria."

