Turkey To Close Schools, Universities Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Presidential Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:40 AM

Turkey to Close Schools, Universities Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Presidential Spokesman

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Turkish authorities have decided to shut down educational facilities across the country amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the world, Ibrahim Kalin, the Turkish presidential spokesman, said on Thursday, adding that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would postpone all working visits abroad.

"It was decided that unplanned vacations would be announced in all secondary schools on March 16, and students would then study remotely since March 23. Universities will be closed for three weeks from March 16," Kalin told reporters.

The spokesman also added that Erdogan would postpone all foreign visits.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Turkey and urged citizens to avoid all non-essential travel.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 127,000 and more than 4,700 people have died from the disease. About 68,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection, according to Johns Hopkins University.

