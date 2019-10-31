Turkey to Commission Russian-Made S-400 Air Defense Systems Before Spring - Defense Chief

The Russian S-400 air defense systems that were delivered to Turkey will be prepared for becoming operational before spring, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The Russian S-400 air defense systems that were delivered to Turkey will be prepared for becoming operational before spring, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

"The work on the commissioning of these air defense systems will continue in full until spring 2020," Akar said, as quoted by the ministry.

The deliveries of the defense systems, which caused a crisis in relations between Turkey and the United States, began in mid-July. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the last elements will be delivered from Russia in November-December as planned.

In December 2017, Moscow and Ankara signed an agreement for the delivery of four Russian S-400 batteries worth $2.5 billion. The contract has been strongly criticized by the United States and NATO, which have cited concerns over the S-400's incompatibility with existing NATO systems.