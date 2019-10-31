UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Commission Russian-Made S-400 Air Defense Systems Before Spring - Defense Chief

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 10:01 PM

Turkey to Commission Russian-Made S-400 Air Defense Systems Before Spring - Defense Chief

The Russian S-400 air defense systems that were delivered to Turkey will be prepared for becoming operational before spring, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The Russian S-400 air defense systems that were delivered to Turkey will be prepared for becoming operational before spring, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

"The work on the commissioning of these air defense systems will continue in full until spring 2020," Akar said, as quoted by the ministry.

The deliveries of the defense systems, which caused a crisis in relations between Turkey and the United States, began in mid-July. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the last elements will be delivered from Russia in November-December as planned.

In December 2017, Moscow and Ankara signed an agreement for the delivery of four Russian S-400 batteries worth $2.5 billion. The contract has been strongly criticized by the United States and NATO, which have cited concerns over the S-400's incompatibility with existing NATO systems.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Turkey Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan December 2017 2020 From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Rossiya Segodnya News Agency Demands Apologies Fro ..

5 minutes ago

VIS reaffirms entity ratings of SCORE (Pvt.) Ltd

5 minutes ago

SITE for extension of date for filing IT returns

5 minutes ago

Putin was 'conscientious and disciplined' spy: KGB ..

5 minutes ago

Political persons. representatives of trade and i ..

11 minutes ago

EU Says Unware of When UK Will Nominate European C ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.