Turkey to Conduct Counter-Terrorist Operations When Necessary - Erdogan

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Turkey will conduct counter-terrorist operations each time when it is necessary, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Of course, the operations will be conducted when they are needed.

There is no way back to this ... If (Kurdish organizations) PKK/ PYD/YPG 'terrorist organizations' will make moves against us, we will do whatever is necessary. And in this matter, we will not make compromises," Erdogan told reporters.