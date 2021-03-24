UrduPoint.com
Turkey To Continue Building Relations With All Countries, Including US And Russia -Erdogan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 03:39 PM

Turkey will continue building relations with all foreign countries, from the United States and the European Union to Russia and Arab nations, and will take its interests into account, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday

"We will continue to build relations with all countries � from the US to Russia, from the EU to the Arab countries, taking into account the interests of Turkey and the expectations of our people. As a country located in Asia and Europe, we cannot turn our backs either to the East or to the West," Erdogan told a session of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

The Turkish leader added that Ankara knows that maintaining balanced relations with countries with which Turkey has "competition or even tensions" is not easy.

"However, Turkey, with a vision of economic interests and a comprehensive foreign policy, has the strength to achieve this," the president said, adding that Turkey has no issues with any nation that is impossible to resolve.

