Turkey to Continue Efforts to Bring Russian Food Products to Global Markets - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Turkish President Recep Erdogan said on Thursday that the extension of the terms of the grain deal is in the interests of Europe and the Ukrainian people, noting that Ankara will continue its efforts to bring Russian agricultural products to the markets.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports ” Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne ” were unblocked to resume exports. A joint coordination center was set up in Turkey to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe.

Moscow has also maintained that the part of the deal concerning Russian food products was not working.

"It is in the interests of the people of Ukraine, Europe and the whole world that grain supplies continue in the future. At the same time, we will continue our efforts to ensure that Russian products also enter the markets through Turkey," Erdogan said at a press conference after the European Political Community meeting.

Erdogan noted that envoys were maintaining dialogue, and the demands voiced at the EPC meeting were conveyed to the relevant bodies with the sides ready to "take the necessary steps forward."

On September 29, Putin and Erdogan drew attention to the need to implement the grain deal, including the removal of barriers to supplies from Russia to global markets. Erdogan also noted that the extension of the deal, which expires in November, would be of common interest.