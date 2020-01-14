Turkey to Continue Efforts to Ensure Ceasefire, Peace in Libya - Cavusoglu

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Ankara has and will continue to ensure a ceasefire and restore peace in Libya, media reported, citing Turkish foreign minister on Tuesday, after negotiations between Libya's warring parties in Moscow proved inconclusive.

"Turkey did and will do its part for a ceasefire and peace in Libya under the leadership of our president," Mevlut Cavusoglu said, state news agency Anadolu reported.

Turkey alongside Russia have spearheaded efforts to reconcile Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), and the Tobruk-based elected parliament allied with the Libyan National Army (LNA), which have been at war since 2015.

To that end, the two countries mediated talks between the GNA and LNA leaders, Fayez Sarraj and Khalifa Haftar, respectively, in Moscow on Monday in the hopes getting a ceasefire agreement concluded. After hours of negotiations, Haftar left Moscow without signing anything, instead requesting extra time to review the draft deal.

The LNA and the GNA announced a ceasefire on Sunday, effectively halting the months-long LNA offensive to take the GNA-held capital of Tripoli, but the warring parties have since accused one another of violating the truce.