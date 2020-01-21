Turkey to Continue Efforts to Support Libya Ceasefire - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkey will continue supporting the ceasefire in Libya, which needs to become sustainable, and political process, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Tuesday

On Sunday, a number of world leaders gathered in Berlin to discuss the crisis in Libya, where the tensions between rival powers have been mounting lately. Last year, the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord led by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj called on Turkey for military aid amid an offensive of the Libyan National Army of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

"It's good that everybody expressed support for the ceasefire and for future effort.

It's good that Haftar also gave Names for the military committee. The first meeting of this committee is crucial to sustain ceasefire on the ground. But we need to also speed up political process," Cavusoglu told reporters in Davos.

"Now we have a ceasefire, we need to build on it. First, it should be sustainable, then we need to accelerate political process to reach a lasting settlement. The country should be prepared for the elections. Turkey will continue spending efforts for ceasefire and to support political process," the foreign minister continued.