UrduPoint.com

Turkey To Continue Lowering Interest Rate Despite Falling Lira - Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 03:33 PM

Turkey To Continue Lowering Interest Rate Despite Falling Lira - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the interest rate will be lowered despite the record fall of the Turkish lira

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the interest rate will be lowered despite the record fall of the Turkish lira.

"We have experienced many attacks on our economy. You have to understand that the rate is the cause, inflation is the effect.

We will remove this burderfrom the shoulders of the people - the high rates, there can be no other way out. Look at other countries, the US, Israel. They lower the rates. As long as I am in this post, I will fight against the rate and inflation," Erdogan told lawmakers.

Earlier on Wednesday, one US Dollar cost increased to 10,45 lira.

Related Topics

Israel Dollar Lira Tayyip Erdogan Post (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

BISE to organize paintings contest on Iqbaliyat

BISE to organize paintings contest on Iqbaliyat

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns the restrictions by BJP ..

Pakistan strongly condemns the restrictions by BJP's Haryana govt

28 minutes ago
 Eurozone Annual Inflation Accelerates to 4.1% in O ..

Eurozone Annual Inflation Accelerates to 4.1% in October -Eurostat

13 minutes ago
 Systematic brutalities can't suppress indigenous K ..

Systematic brutalities can't suppress indigenous Kashmiri struggle: Dr Moeed

15 minutes ago
 DC pays surprise visit to school

DC pays surprise visit to school

15 minutes ago
 Man found dead in faisalabad

Man found dead in faisalabad

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.