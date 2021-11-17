Turkey To Continue Lowering Interest Rate Despite Falling Lira - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the interest rate will be lowered despite the record fall of the Turkish lira

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the interest rate will be lowered despite the record fall of the Turkish lira.

"We have experienced many attacks on our economy. You have to understand that the rate is the cause, inflation is the effect.

We will remove this burderfrom the shoulders of the people - the high rates, there can be no other way out. Look at other countries, the US, Israel. They lower the rates. As long as I am in this post, I will fight against the rate and inflation," Erdogan told lawmakers.

Earlier on Wednesday, one US Dollar cost increased to 10,45 lira.