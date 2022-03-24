Turkey to Continue Mediation to Protect Stability in Black Sea - Security Council

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Turkey will continue its mediation efforts to support peace and stability in the Black Sea, the Turkish National Security Council said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the council held a meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with the situation in Ukraine being the key issue.

"Turkey will continue its mediating and facilitating efforts in addition to implementation of the Montreux (Convention) in order to maintain peace and stability in the Black Sea," the council said in a statement.

The Montreux Convention was adopted in 1936.

It ensures the freedom of passage through the straits for merchant ships both in times of peace and war, but regulations may differ by country. The document also limits the period of stay in the Black Sea of warships of non-Black Sea states to three weeks. In emergency situations, Turkey has the right to prohibit or restrict the passage of military ships through the Bosporus and the Dardanelles.

Kiev has consistently called on Turkey to block the passage of Russian ships due to Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine.