Turkey to Continue Military Operation in Syria Despite US Sanctions - Parliament Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 04:27 PM
BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Turkey will not stop its military operation in Syria, despite US sanctions, Turkish parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop told reporters Tuesday.
"No way," Sentop said when asked about the possibility of canceling Operation Peace Spring.