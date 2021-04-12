Turkey to Continue Military Support to Libya - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Turkey will continue to support Libya in the defense sphere, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said following talks with the head of the Libyan Government of National Unity Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

"Our goal is to maintain stability in Libya, its territorial integrity. We will continue to support the legitimate government of Libya. I invite all actors to support the legitimate government and wish the confrontation to end. Our priority is for the powers of the new government to extend throughout the country. We will continue to support Libya in the defense sphere," Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Dbeibah.

The UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in early February in Geneva elected a transitional executive branch of Libya, which will lead the country until the general elections scheduled for December 24. Former ambassador of the Government of National Accord (GNA) of Libya to Greece, Mohammad Menfi, was elected as the new head of the Presidential Council. Libyan businessman and politician Dbeibah was elected head of the transitional Government of National Unity.