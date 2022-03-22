ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Turkey will continue initiatives to normalize the situation in Ukraine, as it is convinced that the peaceful resolution is "not impossible," Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday.

"The world cannot afford a new cold war. The consequences will be terrible for everyone. Our initiatives will continue. Peace is difficult, but not impossible," he tweeted.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donbas republics in defending themselves against the aggression of Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

In response, the West rolled out a sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Turkey has repeatedly come up with initiatives to host peace talks or face-to-face meetings between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine. No such meetings have taken place so far, although both leaders have expressed their openness to a negotiated solution.