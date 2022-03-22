UrduPoint.com

Turkey To Continue Peace Efforts On Ukraine, Believes Peace Possible - Erdogan's Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Turkey to Continue Peace Efforts on Ukraine, Believes Peace Possible - Erdogan's Spokesman

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Turkey will continue initiatives to normalize the situation in Ukraine, as it is convinced that the peaceful resolution is "not impossible," Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday.

"The world cannot afford a new cold war. The consequences will be terrible for everyone. Our initiatives will continue. Peace is difficult, but not impossible," he tweeted.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donbas republics in defending themselves against the aggression of Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

In response, the West rolled out a sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Turkey has repeatedly come up with initiatives to host peace talks or face-to-face meetings between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine. No such meetings have taken place so far, although both leaders have expressed their openness to a negotiated solution.

Related Topics

Resolution World Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey February From

Recent Stories

COAS terms OIC conference as historic development ..

COAS terms OIC conference as historic development  

10 minutes ago
 Muslim Ummah faced with multiple challenges: OIC C ..

Muslim Ummah faced with multiple challenges: OIC Chief

29 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Kherson Interested in Fuel, Medical Supp ..

Ukraine's Kherson Interested in Fuel, Medical Supplies From Crimea - Russian Env ..

48 minutes ago
 Jawad calls for more efforts to get better share i ..

Jawad calls for more efforts to get better share in halal market

48 minutes ago
 India boost World Cup semi-final hopes as Australi ..

India boost World Cup semi-final hopes as Australia crush S.Africa

49 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 146 kg narcotics, arrests smuggler

ANF recovers 146 kg narcotics, arrests smuggler

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>