Turkey to Continue Purchasing Iranian Oil, Gas Despite US Sanctions - President Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Turkey does not plan to stop purchasing Iranian oil and gas, despite US sanctions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told journalists on Friday.

"Currently we cannot cut our economic ties to Iran regarding both oil and gas ... Our private companies used to buy [Iranian] oil. Unfortunately, they do not buy it right now, as they are afraid of the US threats.

But we will continue our relations with Iran regarding this issue, and many others," Erdogan said, as quoted by the Milliyet newspaper.

The Turkish president added that he and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, agreed to increase trade from $7.5 to $30 billion.

In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and hitting Iran with sanctions.