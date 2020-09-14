UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Continue Seismic Survey In Mediterranean Despite 3rd Party Objections - Ankara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 03:30 PM

Turkey to Continue Seismic Survey in Mediterranean Despite 3rd Party Objections - Ankara

Turkey's agreement with Libya on receiving the Mediterranean waters that Greece considers part of its exclusive economic zone is retaliation to Greek, Cypriot and Israeli actions in the region, which were taken without considering Ankara's interest, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday, adding that Turkey would continue to explore the seabed of the Eastern Mediterranean in search for hydrocarbon reserves

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Turkey's agreement with Libya on receiving the Mediterranean waters that Greece considers part of its exclusive economic zone is retaliation to Greek, Cypriot and Israeli actions in the region, which were taken without considering Ankara's interest, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday, adding that Turkey would continue to explore the seabed of the Eastern Mediterranean in search for hydrocarbon reserves.

As Turkey's Oruc Reis research vessel began drilling in Greek-claimed waters in the Mediterranean in mid-August, Greece mobilized its armed forces to high alert and vowed to protect its sovereign rights by all necessary means, including militarily.

"Greece and Cyprus signed agreements with Israel [on the EastMed gas pipeline project], in which they ignored our interests. But when we signed an agreement with Libya, there were immediate accusations. Our activities in the Eastern Mediterranean are a response to the front that lined up against us. Why are they ignoring Turkey and creating tensions that nobody benefits from instead of sharing the sea and winning?" Cavusoglu said on the NTV broadcaster's television channel.

The top diplomat added that two of Turkey's drillships, Yavuz and Barbaros, were carrying on with their missions, while the Oruc Reis vessel went under maintenance.

Cavusoglu went on to say that the European Union was unlikely to impose sanctions on Turkey over the maritime dispute.

"France, Greece and the Greek Cypriots want sanctions. The [EU] bloc may make a decision on Sept. 24-25 to impose sanctions, which I do not expect, but could also take place. Similar things have happened in the past," the foreign minister said, as cited by the Turkish Daily Sabah newspaper.

In late November 2019, Libya's Government of National Accord signed with Turkey the memorandum of understanding on military cooperation and a new maritime border in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. Under the deal, Ankara is to appropriate a lion's portion of waters between Turkey and Libya in the Mediterranean, claimed also by Greece and Cyprus.

Related Topics

Israel Turkey European Union Alert Ankara Cyprus Libya Greece May November Border Gas 2019 TV All From Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Sports grounds to be constructed in Hangu: Sports ..

2 minutes ago

France urges firms to avoid virus layoffs via part ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmala Tariq stresses 'media awareness' about fe ..

2 minutes ago

JKYSF delegation visits Yasin Malik's ailing mothe ..

2 minutes ago

UK MPs resume Brexit feuding as new bill faces fir ..

7 minutes ago

President stresses enhanced Pak-Ethiopian ties in ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.