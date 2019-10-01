UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Create Own Safe Zone In Syria If Fails To Agree With Washington - Erdogan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 09:00 PM

Turkey to Create Own Safe Zone in Syria If Fails to Agree With Washington - Erdogan

Turkey will create a safe zone in northern Syria itself if there is no progress in implementing the Ankara-Washington deal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Turkey will create a safe zone in northern Syria itself if there is no progress in implementing the Ankara-Washington deal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

On August 7, following months of tensions between Ankara and Washington over the presence of Kurdish militants in northern Syria, the two NATO allies agreed to create a safe zone to the east of the Euphrates and a peace corridor. However, technical details have prevented the two countries from implementing the deal.

"We can wait for no day anymore. If we fail to reach any agreement [with the United States], we will have no choice. We are going to resettle 2 million Syrian refugees in a 30-kilometer [some 19-mile] zone. We will follow our own path and have already made some steps," Erodgan said, addressing the opening ceremony of the fall session of the Turkish parliament.

The president added that foreign countries tried to use the burden of refugees to bring Turkey to its knees.

Turkey considers Kurdish militias operating in northern Syria as a threat to its security, seeking to make them withdraw from the region. Meanwhile, the United States has been supporting the groups via various measures, including by providing weapons to them, which has generated tensions between Ankara and Washington.

The Syrian government has decried the safe zone deal between Turkey and the United States, calling both countries occupiers, since they operate in Syria without Damascus' authorization.

Related Topics

NATO Militants Syria Turkey Washington Parliament Damascus Progress Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan August From Government Refugee Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Farrurk, Saqib and Salman star on day one of Natio ..

3 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed visits ‘Innovation Lab for Traffi ..

35 minutes ago

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on integrat ..

35 minutes ago

Kuwait Crown Prince receives UAE Ambassador

35 minutes ago

Dubai Government Workshop trains workforce to deve ..

35 minutes ago

Polling stations open for early voting in 2019 FNC ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.