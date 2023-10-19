Open Menu

Turkey To Declare 3 Days' Mourning Over Gaza Hospital Strike

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Turkey to declare 3 days' mourning over Gaza hospital strike

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Turkey will declare three days' mourning over a deadly strike on a hospital in war-torn Gaza that killed hundreds, a Turkish official told AFP on Wednesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has accused Israel of "striking a hospital sheltering women, children and innocent civilians" and urged the world to stop the tragedy in Gaza.

"Turkey will declare three days national mourning," the official who wished to remain anonymous told AFP.

Ozlem Zengin of Erdogan's ruling AKP party said that the national mourning would be declared under a presidential decree.

"It is important to show at what level we perceive this issue," she was quoted as saying by the private NTV brodcaster.

