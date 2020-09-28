UrduPoint.com
Turkey To Dedicate Museum To Ottoman Sultan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 01:32 PM

Turkey to dedicate museum to Ottoman sultan

Turkey will establish a museum dedicated to Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II, scientists behind the project said

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Turkey will establish a museum dedicated to Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II, scientists behind the project said.

The museum is to be constructed in Edirne, a town located some 230 km northwest of Istanbul where the sultan was born, raised, and educated.

The sultan conquered the Byzantine city of Constantinople, today's Istanbul, in 1453, when he was 21 years old, bringing an end to the Byzantine Empire. Since then, he has been known as Mehmed the Conqueror, one of the most revered figures among Turkish people.

"Mehmed the Conqueror is a unique personality who influenced Turkish and world history. Movies, books, novels, and paintings have been dedicated to this Ottoman figure and the idea of a museum to honor him is a sign of respect to Edirne who made him what he became," a historian, Mustafa Golec, told Xinhua.

More Stories From World

