Turkey to Deploy 1,000 Police to Prevent Migrants Pushback at Border - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Thursday that Ankara will deploy 1,000 special operations police officers at EU border to prevents migrants' pushback.

"Turkey will deploy 1,000 special operations police officers to prevent migrant pushback at the border," the minister said as quoted in the Daily Sabah newspaper.

According to Soylu, Greece and EU border security agency Frontex pushed 4,900 migrants back to Turkey injuring 164.

Last week, Turkey said it would no longer prevent migrants from attempting to cross the border into the European Union.