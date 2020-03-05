UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Deploy 1,000 Police To Prevent Migrants Pushback At Border - Interior Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 03:57 PM

Turkey to Deploy 1,000 Police to Prevent Migrants Pushback at Border - Interior Minister

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Thursday that Ankara will deploy 1,000 special operations police officers at EU border to prevents migrants' pushback

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Thursday that Ankara will deploy 1,000 special operations police officers at EU border to prevents migrants' pushback.

"Turkey will deploy 1,000 special operations police officers to prevent migrant pushback at the border," the minister said as quoted in the Daily Sabah newspaper.

According to Soylu, Greece and EU border security agency Frontex pushed 4,900 migrants back to Turkey injuring 164.

Last week, Turkey said it would no longer prevent migrants from attempting to cross the border into the European Union.

Related Topics

Police Interior Minister Turkey European Union Ankara Greece Border From

Recent Stories

ADP, GWU to develop community partnership

1 minute ago

Sharjah Museums Authority wins ‘Best Cultural Co ..

1 minute ago

Etihad Airways&#039; core operating performance im ..

16 minutes ago

JKNF condemns arrest of father-daughter duo by NIA ..

8 minutes ago

CTS to evaluate applicants of Science Talent Farmi ..

8 minutes ago

Iran announces national plan to combat novel coron ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.