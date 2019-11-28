Turkey to Deport 11 French Nationals Linked to IS in Early December - Interior Minister

Ankara will deport 11 French nationals, who are members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), to France in early December as a part of the country's policy of repatriating foreign IS members, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Ankara will deport 11 French nationals, who are members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), to France in early December as a part of the country's policy of repatriating foreign IS members, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Thursday.

"We will send 11 French nationals, IS members, back to France in early December," the minister said, as quoted by Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu.

In early November, the ministry said that it would deport captive members of the IS terrorist organization to the countries of their origin, starting on November 11. Turkey has since deported several fighters to Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States.