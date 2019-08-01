UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Deport 12,474 Illegal Migrants Caught In Istanbul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 05:57 PM

Turkey to deport 12,474 illegal migrants caught in Istanbul

Turkish authorities said on Thursday that 12,474 illegal migrants have been caught in Istanbul in operations launched since July 12 and sent to repatriation centers for deportation to their respective countries

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Turkish authorities said on Thursday that 12,474 illegal migrants have been caught in Istanbul in operations launched since July 12 and sent to repatriation centers for deportation to their respective countries.

In a written statement, the Istanbul governor's office noted that the security forces have also captured 2,630 Syrian refugees not registered in the city.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said last week that illegal Syrian immigrants would be sent to refugee camps rather than being deported, as they are all under temporary protection status in Turkey.

In early July, the governor's office ordered Syrian refugees who were registered somewhere else in Turkey to leave Istanbul and return to their places of registration by Aug. 20.

There are a total of 1.06 million registered refugees in Istanbul, with 547,000 of them being Syrians, according to the authorities.

Related Topics

Governor Syria Interior Minister Turkey Istanbul July All Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Quetta Electric Supply Company to hold open courts ..

20 seconds ago

Absher initiative offers Emirati private sector em ..

13 minutes ago

China's Jun services trade totals 398 bln yuan

22 seconds ago

Educational supplies for 1,500 marginalized studen ..

23 seconds ago

KMC sets up Dengue Control Cell in 14 major hospit ..

25 seconds ago

Pakistan National Council of the Arts to arrange p ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.