Turkey to Develop Cyber Defense Mechanism - Erdogan

Turkey will form a strong cyber defense mechanism, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Turkey will form a strong cyber defense mechanism, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"Aware of the fact that the main threats arise from the cyberspace in addition to conventional means, we will form a strong cyber defense mechanism," the president said at a ceremony for the TURKSAT 5A Satellite's entry into service, live-streamed on his official Twitter account.

He also said that Turkey is keeping up pace with the digital age by way of its strong infrastructure and experience. He underlined that Turkey is resolved to further improve its digital capabilities.

Cybersecurity has become more significant for Turkey in recent years due to the growing use of internet in state-owned enterprise networks and the private sector. Turkey launched a national action plan for cyber-security in 2013 in order to strengthen critical national infrastructure and secure itself against cyberattacks.