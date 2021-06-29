UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Develop Cyber-Defense Mechanism - Erdogan

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:17 AM

Turkey to Develop Cyber-Defense Mechanism - Erdogan

Turkey will form a strong cyber-defense mechanism, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Turkey will form a strong cyber-defense mechanism, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"Aware of the fact that the main threats arise from the cyberspace in addition to conventional means, we will form a strong cyber defense mechanism," the president said at a ceremony for the TURKSAT 5A Satellite's entry into service, live-streamed on his official Twitter account.

He also said that Turkey is keeping pace with the digital age by way of its strong infrastructure and experience. He underlined that Turkey is resolved to further improve its digital capabilities.

"With TURKSAT 5A, which will have a maneuver and service life of 35 years, we increase our satellite communication capacity, back up our existing satellites and guarantee our orbital rights," Erdogan said.

He underlined that the satellite, which holds the capacity of providing quality services in television broadcasting and data service, will serve a vast geographical reaching from Europe to the middle East and Africa. He also added that Turkey plans to launch the TURKSAT 5B satellite to space in the last quarter of this year.

The TURKSAT 5A satellite was launched into orbit by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on January 8, 2021. Turkey is currently working on TURKSAT 6A in order to launch next year.

Cyber-security has become more significant for Turkey in recent years due to the growing use of internet in state-owned enterprise networks and the private sector. Turkey launched a national action plan for cyber-security in 2013 in order to strengthen critical national infrastructure and secure itself against cyber-attacks.

Related Topics

Africa Internet Europe Turkey Twitter Enterprise Middle East SpaceX Tayyip Erdogan January TV From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Satellites

Recent Stories

DR Congo city closes schools, markets after weeken ..

52 seconds ago

Minorities to be taught their own religious curric ..

53 seconds ago

No room for corruption in society: President

56 seconds ago

Iran Hopes to Double Russian Grain Imports - Ambas ..

58 seconds ago

Biden Not Attending Tokyo Olympic Games - White Ho ..

12 minutes ago

PSDP automation system started for improvement of ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.