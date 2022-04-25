UrduPoint.com

Turkey To Discuss Production Of SAMP-T Air Defense Systems With Italy, France - Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 01:36 PM

Turkey to Discuss Production of SAMP-T Air Defense Systems With Italy, France - Minister

Turkey, Italy and France will discuss the joint production of SAMP-T air defense systems after the official end of the presidential election in Paris, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Turkey, Italy and France will discuss the joint production of SAMP-T air defense systems after the official end of the presidential election in Paris, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

"After the electoral process in France is completed, we want to get together and link the process we started earlier so that it continues in a positive way," Akar told reporters.

The Turkish defense minister stressed that Ankara can simultaneously use both Russia's S-400 and SAMP-T air defense systems.

In March, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced that Ankara was negotiating the joint production of SAMP-T air defense systems together with France and Italy. According to Cavusoglu, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has discussed the issue with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at a NATO emergency summit. Cavusoglu said that the production of SAMP-T systems may be based in Turkey.

