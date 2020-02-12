UrduPoint.com
Turkey To Drive Syrian Forces Out Of Idlib By Month's End, Attack 'Everywhere' - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 02:19 PM

Turkey to Drive Syrian Forces Out of Idlib by Month's End, Attack 'Everywhere' - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara was determined to drive Syrian forces out of the Syrian Idlib region before the end of February, adding that the Turkish Armed Forces will not limit their attacks against them to Idlib alone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara was determined to drive Syrian forces out of the Syrian Idlib region before the end of February, adding that the Turkish Armed Forces will not limit their attacks against them to Idlib alone.

"We are determined to ensure the [Syrian] regime retreats outside the regions defined by the Sochi agreements that are beyond our observation posts by the end of February and for this we will do whatever necessary on land and in the air without hesitation," Erdogan said, speaking in Ankara, as broadcast by TRTWorld.

Erdogan said that Turkish offensives would not be bound by previous agreements inked with Russia.

"We will drive the regime forces beyond the line we have determined and pertaining to the Adana [agreement between Turkey and Syria] ... without being bound by Idlib or the Sochi memorandum, I hereby declare that we will strike back and hit the regime forces everywhere," the Turkish president went on to say.

