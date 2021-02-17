Turkey to Expand Anti-PKK Operations in Northern Iraq - Erdogan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Turkey will expand operations against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq and will keep its troops on the ground as long as it sees fit, Pesident Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday.

He spoke to his ruling AK Party after the Turkish military found bodies of 13 kidnapped Turks in a cave in the Iraqi region of Gara.

"We will stay as long as we need in the places we made secure to avoid similar attacks again," the president was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.

He promised to continue cross-border operations against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and "smash them in their caves."

Turkey accuses PKK fighters of abducting its nationals and launching deadly attacks on border towns. It has been making inroads into Iraq despite objections from the Iraqi government.