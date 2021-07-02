Turkey to Export 2 Vuran Armored Vehicles to Kosovo - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Turkey has reached an export agreement to sell its Vuran 4x4 armored vehicles to the partially recognized Republic of Kosovo, Turkish media reported.

According to the Anadolu news agency, at the first stage, Turkey will manufacture two vehicles and deliver them to Kosovo.

Vuran is produced by the Turkish commercial and military vehicle manufacturer BMC Otomotiv and the defense electronics company Aselsan.

Vuran armored vehicles have been produced since 2019. The mobile vehicle can operate under harsh geographic and climate conditions.