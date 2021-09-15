UrduPoint.com

Turkey To Extend Fence At Iran's Border To Stem Afghan Refugee Flow

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 08:05 PM

Turkey to Extend Fence at Iran's Border to Stem Afghan Refugee Flow

Turkey has completed a 221-kilometer (137-mile)-long fence on the border with Iran and plans to make it more than twice as long to stop the surge of Afghan refugees, the interior minister said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Turkey has completed a 221-kilometer (137-mile)-long fence on the border with Iran and plans to make it more than twice as long to stop the surge of Afghan refugees, the interior minister said on Wednesday.

"We are starting the construction of a fence along the remaining part of the border with Iran, in the Van province, to add 242km to the 221km-long fence we've already built," Suleyman Soylu said in Ankara.

The flow of illegal Afghan migrants crossing over to Turkey from Iran has dropped to 200 from 1,500 since the fence and surveillance system were completed, the minister said.

Ankara fears that the fall of the Western-backed government in Kabul will drive thousands of Afghans to neighbor countries and onwards to Turkey and Europe. Greece has already built a 40km fence on the border with Turkey.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Iran Europe Interior Minister Turkey Van Ankara Greece Border From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Six Dead, Another 150 Hospitalized in Papua New Gu ..

Six Dead, Another 150 Hospitalized in Papua New Guinea From Alcohol Poisoning - ..

59 seconds ago
 North Korea Missile Tests Pose Threat to Neighbors ..

North Korea Missile Tests Pose Threat to Neighbors, Int'l Community- US State De ..

1 minute ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of D ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of Directors

22 minutes ago
 UN Security Council Renews Libya's Mission Mandate ..

UN Security Council Renews Libya's Mission Mandate Until September 30 - Resoluti ..

20 minutes ago
 Austria Confirms Record Low COVID-19 Cases Per Day ..

Austria Confirms Record Low COVID-19 Cases Per Day Over 4th Wave of Pandemic

20 minutes ago
 Biden to Announce New Defense-Tech Sharing Deal wi ..

Biden to Announce New Defense-Tech Sharing Deal with UK, Australia - Reports

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.