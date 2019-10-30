UrduPoint.com
Turkey To Extend Safe Zone In Syria's North If Necessary - Ergogan

Turkey to Extend Safe Zone in Syria's North If Necessary - Ergogan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Turkey will expand the safe zone in Syria's northeast if need arises, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"If there is a need, we are going to extend our safe zone," Erdogan addressed a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party in Ankara, as streamed by TRT World broadcaster.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish units and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). The United States and Turkey agreed on October 17 on a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal late on October 22 to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the operation zone in northeastern Syria along the Turkish border.

Terrorist World Syria Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan October Border

