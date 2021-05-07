Turkey to Have Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine by September, October - Erdogan

Turkey is planning to finish developing its own COVID-19 vaccine by September or October, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Turkey is planning to finish developing its own COVID-19 vaccine by September or October, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"We continue the active work of creating a domestic vaccine against the coronavirus, [and] we are planning to conclude its development by September or October," Erdogan told reporters.

The president mentioned Ankara being ready to export the vaccine to any country on request.

The country started its vaccination drive in January, using China's CoronaVac vaccine, as well as that developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Turkey has already vaccinated over 24 million people, more than 10 million of whom having received both doses.

In late April, Turkey approved the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V. The vaccine's shipments are expected to start in May.