UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Have Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine By September, October - Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 06:22 PM

Turkey to Have Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine by September, October - Erdogan

Turkey is planning to finish developing its own COVID-19 vaccine by September or October, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Turkey is planning to finish developing its own COVID-19 vaccine by September or October, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"We continue the active work of creating a domestic vaccine against the coronavirus, [and] we are planning to conclude its development by September or October," Erdogan told reporters.

The president mentioned Ankara being ready to export the vaccine to any country on request.

The country started its vaccination drive in January, using China's CoronaVac vaccine, as well as that developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Turkey has already vaccinated over 24 million people, more than 10 million of whom having received both doses.

In late April, Turkey approved the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V. The vaccine's shipments are expected to start in May.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey China Ankara Tayyip Erdogan January April May September October Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.