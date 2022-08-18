Turkey to Help Ukraine to Restore Infrastructure, Sides Signed Memorandum - Kiev

Turkey plans to help Ukraine to restore its infrastructure, and the sides signed a relevant memorandum, the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Turkey plans to help Ukraine to restore its infrastructure, and the sides signed a relevant memorandum, the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry said on Thursday.

"Today in Lviv Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kurbanov and Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the restoration of infrastructure, which envisages participation of the Turkish side in the restoration of Ukraine," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.