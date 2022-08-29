Turkey to Hike Tolls for Passage Through Bosphorus, Dardanelles Fivefold - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Turkey is set to introduce a fivefold increase of prices for the passage through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits in accordance with the rights provided by the Montreux Convention, media reported on Monday.

The exchange payment system, which was fixed at a 75%-discount in 1983, has been abolished, raising the expected annual revenue from $40 million to $200 million, Turkish newspaper Sabah reported.

The measures will come into effect from October 7, 2022, the report said.

Ankara has the rights to charge fees for lighthouses, evacuation and medical services from ships passing through the Bosphorus Strait and for entering and exiting the Dardanelles Strait.

The Montreux Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits of 1936 ensures the freedom of passage through Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits for merchant ships both in times of peace and war. The document limits the period of stay in the Black Sea of warships of non-Black Sea states to three weeks. In emergency situations, Turkey has the right to prohibit or restrict the passage of military ships through the straits.