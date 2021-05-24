UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Host 1st Major Snooker Event In Hopes Of Boosting Tourism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 06:54 PM

Turkey to host 1st major snooker event in hopes of boosting tourism

Turkey is set to host its first World Snooker Tour (WST) between Sept. 27 and Oct. 3 in hopes of boosting the country's coronavirus-hit tourism

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Turkey is set to host its first World Snooker Tour (WST) between Sept. 27 and Oct. 3 in hopes of boosting the country's coronavirus-hit tourism.

Antaya, a tourism hub on the Mediterranean coastline, will host the tournament which will feature 64 players competing for prize money totalling 500,000 British Pounds (706,800 U.S. Dollars), according to the WST.

WST has agreed on a four-year deal with the Turkish Billiards Federation to stage the event every season until 2025. The overall prize money will increase each year.

"We are thrilled to continue snooker's international expansion by staging a world ranking event in Turkey for the first time ... We are particularly excited to stage this event in Antalya because of the status of the city as an outstanding tourism destination," WST Chairman Steve Dawson said in a statement.

Antalya is renowned as Turkey's tourism capital. It has become a magnet for international sports clubs in the past few years thanks to the investment in new facilities, according to Recep Samil Yasacan, chairman of the Sports Tourism Association.

"We have taken every measure possible to promote sports tourism in Antalya," Yasacan told Xinhua.

Turkey is recovering from record high daily COVID-19 cases and fatalities. The number of infections has markedly declined in the wake of a three-week lock-down which ended on May 17.

Tourism revenues are currently even more crucial for Turkey's ailing economy, while its tourist industry has been severely affected by the pandemic, shrinking by more than 70 percent in 2020, according to official data.

Russia, which usually sends millions of its citizens to Turkish beaches each year, has suspended flights to Turkey.

Britain, where snooker is very popular, and France recently warned their citizens not to travel to Turkey, introducing mandatory quarantines for travelers arriving from the country.

Turkish tourist operators expressed hopes that with the vaccination efforts, the tourist sector in Turkey will rebound in the latter half of 2021.

Related Topics

World Sports Snooker Turkey France Antalya Hub Samoan Tala Money May 2020 Event From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health takes part in 55th Ordinary Ses ..

26 minutes ago

Afghanistan registers 628 new COVID-19 cases, 66,9 ..

42 seconds ago

US Expects Israeli-Palestinian Ceasefire to Hold - ..

44 seconds ago

Xi eyes strategic China-Vietnam community with sha ..

46 seconds ago

More than Lac people vaccinated for coronavirus in ..

48 seconds ago

Four persons killed over property dispute in Bahaw ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.