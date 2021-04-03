UrduPoint.com
Turkey To Host Afghan Peace Conference From April 16 - Reports

Sat 03rd April 2021

An Afghan peace conference will begin in the Turkish city of Istanbul on April 16 and last for 10 days, the 1TV news channel cited sources in the know as saying on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) An Afghan peace conference will begin in the Turkish city of Istanbul on April 16 and last for 10 days, the 1TV news channel cited sources in the know as saying on Saturday.

The Afghan government and the Taliban agreed to accelerate the peace process following a conference in Moscow in March, after the talks in Qatar's Doha hit a deadlock.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry's special envoy for Afghanistan, Hakan Tekin, said last month that Turkey and Russia had been closely coordinating efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan. He said he expected Russia to be present at Istanbul talks.

